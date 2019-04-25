Home Business NASD OTC market activities value 67.78 %

NASD OTC market activities value 67.78 %

By
Felix OLOYEDE
-
85
0

The NASD Market activities measured by aggregate volume grew by 4,321.40 per cent, while the value declined by 67.78 per cent, though market remained unchanged after Thursday’s trading session and the Unlisted Securities Index (USI)  close at 760.19 points.

Market Capitalization also remain unchanged to settle at N546.15 billion.

Investors traded a total of 429,318 units of shares valued at N306.31 thousand in 3 deals.

The securities were traded on the OTC Platform today and they include Food Concept  Plc, Mixta Real Estate Plc and Trust Mortgage Bank Plc. (GTI)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.