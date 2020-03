The naira weakened by N3.78 against the dollar to close at N377.78/$ at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) foreign exchange window on Monday.

Investors transacted a total of $1,029.05 million was through the I&E window.

At the parallel market, cash rates depreciated by N3 to close at N376.00/$, while the transfer rate dipped by N10 to close at N405.00/$.

At the Interbank, the Naira/USD spot and SMIS rate remained unchanged at N306.95/$ and N358.51/$ respectively.