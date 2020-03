As oil prices continue downtrend, the naira weakened 0.28 per cent to ₦361/$ at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) official window on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the local currency strengthened 0.74 per cent to ₦400/$ at the parallel market segment of the forex market.

Also, at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) forex window, Naira gained 0.06 per cent to close ₦380.53/$.