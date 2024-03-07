‘N1.2bn fraud’, Tinubu suspends REA MD, Salihijo Ahmad, executive directors indefinitely

Bola Tinubu, Nigeria’s president, has suspended Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad, the managing director and chief executive of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) indefinitely.

Ajuri Ngelale, special adviser to the president on media and publicity disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

Tinubu also approved the indefinite suspension of Olaniyi Netufo, executive director, corporate services, Barka Sajou, executive director, technical services and Sa’adatu Balgore, executive director, rural electrification fund (REF).

The suspension, according to the statement, followed an investigation into the financial activities of the Rural Electrification Agency.

According to Ngelale, the conduct of the aforementioned officials was probed over misappropriation of N1.2 billion over the past two years, some of which has already been recovered by anti-graft agencies.

“In the light of new findings unearthed during a comprehensive investigation into the financial activities of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), President Bola Tinubu has approved the indefinite suspension of the Managing Director/CEO of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad, alongside three Executive Directors of the Agency, from office,” he said.

“Furthermore, President Tinubu has ordered a wider investigation into the conduct of the aforementioned officials in a fraudulent misexpenditure amounting to over N1.2 billion over the past two years, some of which has already been recovered by anti-graft agencies,” Ngelale said.

The president also named Ayoade Gboyega as executive director, corporate services; Umar Abdullahi Umar, executive director, technical services; Doris Uboh, executive director, rural electrification fund (REF); and Olufemi Akinyelure, head of project management unit, Nigeria electrification project.

Ngelale said Tinubu expects all appointees in his administration to uphold the highest standards of transparency and accountability in the discharge of their duties.

The spokesperson said he also reiterates his determination to elevate the yearnings of Nigerians for good governance and qualitative service delivery above the narrow interests of individuals who are entrusted to provide critical services to Nigerians.

