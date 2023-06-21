The prestigious MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) has announced the opening of applications for its world-class film and television training programme for the class of 2024.

MTF Academy is open to all emerging filmmakers with either some industry experience or a relevant post-school qualification in film to apply for the exciting opportunity to hone their television and film production skills. Application for the MTF programme is open till 14 July 2023.

Announcing the call to entry, MTF West-Africa Director, Atinuke Babatunde, said the MTF curriculum has been designed to equip students with the skill set needed to tell unique African stories.

“There are so many stories on our continent that need to be told and documented with a sense of skill and passion, and that is what the MTF Academy curriculum has been designed for working with our facilitating partner; the Pan Atlantic University’s School of Media and Communications.

“The students will be given hands-on training in areas such as film directing, sound design, and the business of film, with workplace experience on Africa Magic and SuperSport top productions”, Babatunde said.

Students will also get enhanced training experience from the Academy’s partnerships, including the New York Film Academy (NYFA), the Henley Business School, Dolby, and Canon.

Previous cohorts have also worked with the United Nations’ Verified campaign, and pitched projects to Partners Against Piracy (PAP).

Launched in 2018, the MTF Academy has honed the skills of over 120 emerging filmmakers in 13 countries across the continent.

The MTF Alumni class of 2022, within three months of graduating, saw sixty percent of its graduates already economically active in the television industry.

To apply for MTF class of 2014, applicants should visit: www.multichoicetalentfactory.com