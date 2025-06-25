In a bold move to regain its shrinking customer base, MultiChoice Nigeria has slashed the price of its DStv decoder by 50 percent, reducing it from ₦20,000 to ₦10,000.

The company, in a statement released on Tuesday and signed by its Chief Executive Officer, John Ugbe, said the price cut is part of a broader campaign aimed at reversing declining subscriptions and delivering greater value to customers.

“We want to ensure our customers feel appreciated and have access to the best entertainment every day,” Ugbe said. “The ‘We Got You’ campaign is about making premium content more accessible and showing that DStv offers something for everyone — not just football fans.”

The company said the new strategy is focused on encouraging viewers to explore a broader range of content genres, including movies, drama series, children’s programming, and news, beyond its flagship sports offerings.

“This means more channels, more shows, and more reasons to tune in every day,” the statement added.

As part of the promotional drive, MultiChoice also announced a free package upgrade for subscribers who pay for their current DStv plans in full between June 16 and July 31, 2025. Under the offer, customers will be bumped up to the next package tier at no extra cost.

The company said both the decoder discount and the free upgrade initiative are designed as a direct response to the economic hardship many Nigerians are facing.

The fresh offers come on the heels of a sharp subscriber loss, with MultiChoice shedding about 1.4 million subscribers between March 2023 and March 2025.

The development also follows a wave of backlash over the company’s repeated price increases. MultiChoice had raised its DStv and GOtv subscription rates three times in the past year — first in April 2023, followed by another hike in November 2023, and a third increase that took effect on May 1, 2024.