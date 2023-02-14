MRS Oil grows PAT by 318%, rakes in N100.212 billion in 2022

MRS Oil Nigeria Plc on Monday published its Fourth Quarter report for the period ended 31 December 2022. The report shows significant growth in the Company’s topline and bottom line figures, year on year.

Revenue of N100.212 billion was reported for the 12 months period, up by 39.23% from N71.976 billion reported the previous year.

Profit after tax grew year on year by 318.42% to N1.42 billion from N339.87 million reported the previous year.

Earnings per share of the company stands at N4.15.

At the share price N23, the P/E ratio of MRS Oil stands at 5.55x with earnings yield of 18.03%.