OBINNA EZUGWU

Mondia Pay and M-Pesa say they have partnered to allow Tanzanians to conveniently access Mondia’s leading suite of online content on the Vodacom Tanzania PLC digital services network.

This comes amid fintech expansion in Africa, with digitalisation coming of age in many countries as connectivity and access to devices expand and the pressures of COVID-19 shift more consumers online. According to the GSMA, two-thirds of global mobile-money transactions are driven by sub-Saharan Africa.

Mondia Pay says it has connected Africa’s most successful mobile money service and the region’s largest fintech platform, M-Pesa, with Africa’s leading provider of online digital entertainment, Mondia.

Currently, over 7 Million Vodacom Tanzania customers are using Valued Added Services (VAS) and digital services, can make use of their airtime balances via SMS and USSD to subscribe to Mondia digital services including PlayInc., MyMuze, Vodacom Premier league, as well as many other news and entertainment services, a statement from the firm said.

With the addition of the Mondia Pay and M-Pesa payment option, users now have a safe, secure and convenient payment method connecting them to the world’s best content, from sports and movies to music and games. The partnership shows the growth potential for innovative fintech and content collaboration, and opportunities for Mondia’s premium partners and merchants to access new markets and revenue opportunities.

“The future of fintech is going to be driven by innovative partnerships that offer compelling and convenient consumer solutions. We are extremely proud of our efforts to enable customers across Tanzania to benefit from Mondia Pay’s integration of M-Pesa as an additional payment option. We also support the continuous efforts taken towards the transition into cashless societies, which has gained significant traction in the past 12 months,” said Simon Rahmann, CEO of Mondia Pay.

Vodacom Tanzania’s Director for Digital Services Nguvu Kamando said, “This new M-Pesa payment option, enabled by Mondia is a critical component of our digitisation agenda and increases accessibility for our customers to the Mondia digital services offering. The use of M-Pesa, a leading mobile financial service accessible to over 13 million customers in Tanzania with a robust agent network across the country, will offer increased flexibility and ease-of-payments for our customers.”