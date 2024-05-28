Ministers seek face of God for restoration of peace, prosperity to Nigeria

The National President, Ministers of God Prayer Network International, Bishop (Dr) Bola Oyegbami has said that God has plans for Nigeria but Satan and powers of darkness are waging war against the fulfilment.

She spoke today at a three- day prayer summit organized specifically for the country and it’s political leaders at Chapel of Christ the light, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos recently. It attracted Christian leaders and worshippers.

She noted that if Nigeria was going to prosper economically and be reckoned with internationally, political leaders must be supported in prayer constantly.

The network has branches in many African countries, the United States, Britain and Brazil

She said, “We come together and intercede for nation’s globally, particularly Nigeria and Lagos State. God has His plan for Nigeria in this end-time proposal. You must remember that whatever God has interest in, Satan also does.

“Satan is at work to ensure God’s plan for Nigeria does not come to fruition. He wants to destroy Nigeria, and that is why we keep telling people to pray for Nigeria.”

She disclosed that God gave the directive to organise the prayer summit.

“For three months, God told me Nigeria will flourish and prosper again. God directed that we treat the foundation of the country and leadership.”

Oyegbami, who is also the country representative of the Platform for African Women in Smart Climate Agriculture Foundation (PAWISCA), a US-based female initiative foundation having more than 30 African nation members including Nigeria, said the organisation has developed business plans to combat climatic challenges facing each State in the country.

She pleaded with the governments to give them necessary support.

“We have developed plans and strategies on how we are going to combat divergent climatic challenges facing each state where Pawisca has its presence across the country including Abuja. This proposal has been forwarded to the Minister of Communications and National Orientation. This is to let the government be aware of the effort we are making to turn people’s heart away from vices.

“I plead with the government to give necessary support to what we are doing at the grassroots across the country. The essence is to discourage energetic, skillful youth from leaving the country to develop other nations.”

Prophet ( chaplain) S.O. Akinpelu,

Member of the Planning Committee, said the prayers session was to seek the face of God to restore tranquility to the country, given a miasma of violence and killings.

He noted that Prayer Network International has been involved in praying for the country and our leaders , adding that ” it’s only in the atmosphere of peace that prosperity can thrive.”

