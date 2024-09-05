Michael Thomas becomes MD/CEO, United Capital Trustees

United Capital Trustees, a subsidiary of leading pan-African investment banking and financial services group, United Capital Group has appointed Mr Michael Thomas as its Managing Director.

Thomas’ appointment followed a rigorous approval process by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the company said in a statement.

According to the company, Thomas brings nearly two decades of experience in trust services, legal compliance, and wealth management with a proven track record in managing large-scale trust transactions spanning public bonds, corporate debt issuance, estate planning, and securitization. In his new role, Thomas will spearhead the overall business strategy, operations, and development of United Capital Trustees, steering the company towards continued growth and market leadership.

“We are delighted to welcome Michael Abiodun Thomas to our Group,” said Peter Ashade, Group CEO of United Capital Group. “His extensive expertise in the trust services industry, combined with his strong leadership and strategic vision, makes him the ideal candidate to take the company to new heights. We are confident that under his leadership, United Capital Trustees will continue to deliver exceptional value to our clients and contribute to the growth of Nigeria’s financial sector.”

Prior to joining United Capital Trustees, Thomas held several key leadership positions in the trust services industry, including Executive Director at ARM Trustees Ltd, a subsidiary of the ARM Group. His academic background includes a Master’s in International Business Law from Cumbria University, UK, and a Post-graduate Diploma in Law of Trust from Queen Mary University. He is an alumnus of the Lagos Business School Advanced Management Programme (AMP) and holds memberships in professional bodies such as the Nigerian Bar Association and the Association of Corporate and Individual Investment Advisers (CIIA).

Commenting on his appointment, Thomas said he was honoured to take on the role at United Capital Trustees.

“This is the foremost and largest trustee service provider in Nigeria and I am incredibly humbled to lead this phase of the business. I look forward to building on its strong legacy of excellence for sustainable growth. In an era where technology and digitization are transforming the financial landscape, we will harness innovative digital solutions to enhance our trust services, and we commit to delivering superior client experiences and operational excellence,” Thomas said.

