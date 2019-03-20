Meyer appoints new MD

Meyer Plc. has appointed Devashish Nath as its new Managing Director, the paint company disclosed on Wednesday.

The company noted that Nath’s appointment took effect from Friday, February 1, 2019, but finally approved by its board on Monday.

He started his professional career in 1989 as a Production Chemist at Asian Paints and moved to Shalimar Paints Limited in 1992 as he served as a Production Executive.

And after two year with Shalimar Paints, Nath moved to Berger Paints Limited -Rajdoot Division before leaving 1997.

Nath, in 1998, became an Assistant General Manager of Rainbow Paints and Chemicals Limited, where he served for 5 years. He then returned to Berger Paints India Limited as a General Manager.

After serving 7 years at Berger Paints, he got the appointment to be Meyer Plc’s Managing Director.

Nath has an M.B.A in Marketing and Systems at Sikkim Manipal University of Health, Medical, and Technological Sciences. He also has an M.Sc. in Organic Chemistry at the University of Lucknow.

