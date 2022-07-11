Mercy Aigbe celebrates daughter, Michelle, on 21st birthday

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe has celebrated her daughter, Michelle, on the occasion of her 21st birthday.

The actress on her Instagram page realmercyaigbe, shared a photo of Michelle and wrote, “Look who turned 21 today!!!! 💃💃💃…1

”My hunny bunny, my chocolata, my caramel topping, the apple of my eyes, my sweetheart, my angel, the first fruit of my womb, by this time 21years ago I don push you out 😁😅, my big baby, the best gift from God to me, my jewel, the best daughter ever, my smart, very intelligent daughter, my source of strength, my world, my everything 😍

”You will continue to be the head in all you do, the Lord will prosper you beyond measures, you will continue to grow from glory to glory, the Lord will guide and protect you, no evil shall befall you, you shall thrive and be successful even beyond my expectations, in Jesus’ mighty name! I love you my princess @michelleio__