Mbah names road after Mike Ejeagha

Enugu State governor, Peter Mbah, has renamed Obinagu Road, Abakpa Nike, after the legendary folklorist, Pa. Mike Ejeagha.

“It was a pleasure to visit our living legend, Mike Ejeagha, and to commission four newly constructed and reconstructed roads in Abakpa Nike. In recognition of Mike Ejeagha’s immense contributions to the cultural heritage of Enugu State, we have renamed Obinagu Road, leading to his residence and reconstructed earlier in the year, to Mike Ejeagha Road,” Mbah wrote via his X account, @PNMbah on Monday

“Enugu is a state rich in history, talent, and culture. It is our duty to honour and celebrate those who have shaped our identity. Today, our government extends full support to Mike Ejeagha, taking responsibility for his upkeep as part of our commitment to preserving the legacies of our indigenous legends.

“To the residents of Abakpa and Enugu State, we assure you that this is just the beginning. We have recently awarded contracts for the construction of 141 roads and 20 rural roads, and Abakpa is certainly included.

“Very soon, we will commence the dualisation of Penocks Junction on the Enugu-Onitsha Road, extending all the way to Opi-Nsukka. The contract has been awarded, and work will commence shortly. Our commitment to transforming Enugu State is unwavering, with many more roads and projects underway to enhance the lives of our people.

