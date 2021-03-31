Adebayo Obajemu

The shareholders of May & Baker Nigeria Plc whose name appear on the Register of Members on Tuesday 18th, May 2021 would be receiving a final dividend of 30 kobo for the year ended 31 December 2020.

May & Baker for the 12 months period in 2020 reported a turnover of N9.39 billion, 16.21% from N8.08 billion reported in 2019.

Profit after tax of N964.564 million was reported for the period under review, up by 34.69% from N716.128 million achieved in 2019 as post-tax profit.

Earnings per share increased to N0.56 from N0.42, which translates to 34.69% growth year on year.

A the share price of N3.9, the P.E ratio of May & Baker stands at 6.98x with earnings yield of 14.34