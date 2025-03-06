Market sheds N290bn as NGXASI closes lower by 0.44%

The equity market on Wednesday closed lower as the All Share Index was down by 0.44% to settle at 106,436.48 points from the previous close of 106,904.25 points.

The Market Capitalisation declined by 0.43% to close at N66.653 trillion from the previous close of N66.943 trillion, thereby shedding N290 billion.

An aggregate of 389.6 million units of shares were traded in 11,423 deals, valued at N11 billion.

The Market Breadth closed negative as 12 equities appreciated in their share prices against 43 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

TANTALIZER led other gainers with 9.64% growth to close at N2.16 from the previous close of N1.97.

UHOMREIT, Champion Breweries and CWG among other gainers also grew their share prices by 8.84%, 7.69% and 5.70% respectively.

Percentage Losers

CAVERTON led other price decliners as it shed 10.00% of its share price to close at N2.52 from the previous close of N2.80.

Consolidated Hallmark Holding and ETERNA OIL among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.87% and 9.66% respectively.

Volume Drivers

Fidelity Bank traded about 48 million units of its shares in 596 deals valued at about N803 million.

ACCESSCORP traded about 35 million units of its shares in 748 deals valued at N854 million.

UBA traded about 29 million units of its shares in 619 deals valued at about N1 billion