Market extends gains, closes by 0.04% higher

The Nigerian stock market extends the bullish trend, gaining three from the last three sessions as the All Share Index grew by 0.04% to close at 105,593.28 points from the previous close of 105,551.39 points.

The Market Capitalisation appreciated by 0.04% to close at N66.215 trillion from the previous close of N66.189 trillion, thereby adding N26 billion.

An aggregate of 349 million units of shares were traded in 12,450 deals, valued at N15 billion.

The Market Breadth closed positive as 29 equities emerged as gainers against 21 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

May & Baker Plc led other gainers with 10.00% growth to close at N8.80 from the previous close of 8.00.

Mutual Benefits, ETRANZACT and ABBEYBUILDING among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.59%, 9.38% and 8.86% respectively.

Percentage Losers

ETERNA OIL led price decliners’ chart as it shed 9.21% of its share price to close at N34.50 from the previous close of N38.00.

Advertisement

Royal Exchange and Veritas Kapital among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 7.95% and 5.98% respectively.

Volume Drivers

ACCESSCORP traded about 37 million units of its shares in 873 deals, valued at N810 million.

UBA traded about 27 million units of its shares in 883 deals, valued at N1 billion.

Fidelity Bank traded about 20 million units of its shares in 479 deals, valued at N381 million.