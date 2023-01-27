Adebayo Obajemu

Wednesday’s trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian stock market closed bearish on profit taking in MTN Nigeria and other 15 stocks

The All Share Index declined by 0.02% to close at 52,599.65 points from the previous close of 52,612.55 points.

The Market Capitalisation declined by 0.02% to close at N28.650 trillion from the previous close of N28.657 trillion, thereby shedding N 7 billion.

An aggregate of 119.8 million units of shares were traded in 3,552 deals, valued at about N2.7 billion.

The Market Breadth closed positive as 21 equities emerged as gainers against 16 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

RTBRISCOE, TRIPPLEG and CHELLARAM led other gainers with 10.00% growth each to close at N0.33, N0.88 and N1.65 from the previous close of 0.30, N0.80 and N1.50 respectively.

Okomu Oil and CAVERTON among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.76% and 8.42% respectively.

Percentage Losers

THOMAS WYYAT led other price decliners as it shed 9.66% of its share price to close at N1.31 from the previous close of N1.45.

Cornerstone Insurance and GEREGU among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 6.90% and 5.90% respectively.

Volume Drivers

GEREGU traded about 8.5 million units of its shares in 39 deals, valued at N1.14 billion.

GTCO traded about 6.7 million units of its shares in 219 deals, valued at N162 million.

FBNH traded about 7.69 million units of its shares in 140 deals, valued at N89.8 million.