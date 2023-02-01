Maneesh Kulshrestha appointed new CEO of Spectranet

Spectranet has appointed Mr. Maneesh Kulshrestha as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

Maneesh, according to a statement, joins Spectranet as a visionary and transformative leader with over 30 years of professional experience in the Telecom and Retail industries as part of its strategic new growth direction, noted a statement by the company.

His appointment coincides with Spectranet’s latest business trajectory as the Internet Service Provider creating Unlimited Opportunities for Enterprising Nigerians.

Bringing a wealth of experience and knowledge to the team, Mr. Maneesh Kulshrestha, CEO of Spectranet, has worked for companies like Reliance Group, Telenor Group, Roshan Group Afghanistan, Tata Group, Global Nortel and Matra amongst others.

Maneesh is said to have a deep understanding of emerging markets such as Afghanistan and India.

He stated that his mission at Spectranet is a synergy of network expansion and an all-around superior customer experience for users on the network.

“I am very excited to be here in Nigeria, and about joining this capable team. As the pioneer of 4GLTE in Nigeria, Spectranet plays as a frontrunner in the 4GLTE business, Fixed Broadband Solutions, Enterprise Business Solutions and VoLTE,” he said.

“I look forward to developing the business further with a clear ambition to prioritize high-value service delivery to all our customers. I am intentional about developing a high-performing team by fostering new benchmarks in employee and partner engagement.

“A happy and engaged workforce is key to delivering the best possible service to our clients. There will be no compromise on excellent service delivery and improved experience on the network. Under my direction, Spectranet will put customers first and create memorable experiences through improved processes and systems. A mission I intend to achieve together with the team.”