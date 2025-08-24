Man held for allegedly killing brother’s pregnant wife in Kwara

A 39-year-old pregnant woman, Mrs. Esther Enemo, has been gruesomely murdered and dismembered in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, in a shocking incident that has left residents of Temidire Zone 4, Egbejila community in fear.

The victim, said to be married to a trader dealing in agricultural chemicals based in a border town in the northern part of the state, was discovered dead in a bush behind her home with several body parts missing. Other parts were later recovered inside a sack dumped beneath a nearby bridge, while her head remained missing as of press time.

Eyewitnesses alleged that a 29-year-old man, identified as Sylvester Enemo, the younger brother of the victim’s husband, was seen leaving the house early Thursday morning carrying a black nylon bag dripping with blood. A blood trail reportedly led investigators to the bush where the mutilated body was found.

Residents disclosed that the woman had been alone at home the previous night and was last seen buying bottles of beer and plates of pepper soup before returning indoors. Some neighbours speculated she might have been expecting a visitor.

A community source said the couple had only recently moved into the area. Her killing has sparked fears of ritual motives and heightened ethnic tensions in the multi-tribal neighbourhood.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson for the Kwara State Police Command, SP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, said operatives from the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arrested the suspect following reports of foul play.

“The dismembered body of Mrs. Esther Enemo was discovered in the bush behind her residence. Further search led to the recovery of other body parts concealed in a sack and dumped beneath a nearby bridge. A suspect, one Mr. Sylvester Enemo, younger brother to the victim’s husband, has been arrested in connection with the crime,” the statement read.

Ejire-Adeyemi added that the Commissioner of Police, Ojo Adekimi, has ordered a full-scale investigation and assured that justice will be served.

The remains of the deceased have been deposited at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) morgue for autopsy.