Suspended chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has asked the Justice Ayo Salami-led investigative panel to summon the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, to appear before the panel to prove his allegations against him.

Magu who made the demand in a letter by his counsel, Mr. Wahab Shittu, dated September 4 and addressed to Salami, said the appearance of Malami before the panel would ensure a fair hearing.

Citing Sections 5(c) and 6 of the Tribunals of Inquiry Act 2004, Shittu said the tribunal has “the power to summon any person in Nigeria to attend any meeting of the tribunal to give evidence or produce any document or other thing in his possession and to examine him as a witness or require him to produce any document or other thing in his possession, subject to all just exceptions.”

He added that the request was in compliance with Section 36 of the constitution.

In a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, Malami, whose complaint led to the suspension of Magu and his current investigation by the presidential panel, had accused the suspended EFCC boss of corruption and insubordination.

“Based on the foregoing, we humbly request that the Honourable Attorney-General who is the main accuser in these proceedings be graciously invited to give evidence in connection with the subject matter of this inquiry with specific reference to our client in the interest of fair hearing,” Magu’s letter read.

“Our client is entitled to be confronted with copies of allegations against him as well as the opportunity to confront his main accuser (in this case, the Honourable Attorney-General of the Federation) to enable our client to raise issues concerning the allegations and cross-examine the Honourable Attorney-General of the Federation on the substance and credibility of his allegations against our client.”