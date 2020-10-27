The Nigerian Army has disassociated itself from “a viral video on social media in which it was alleged that civilian protesters were massacred by soldiers at Lekki Toll Plaza”.

The Army which spoke in a statement by Acting Deputy Director Public Relations of 81 Division, Major Osona Olaniyi, said the allegation that the soldiers carried out the shooting is “untrue, unfounded and aimed at causing anarchy in the country.

“At no time did soldiers of the Nigerian Army open fire on any civilian. From the onset of the ENDSARS protest, there was no time personnel of 81 Division Nigerian Army Lagos were involved,”‘ he said.

He argued that the decision to call in the military was taken by the Lagos State Government (LASG) after a 24 hours curfew was imposed.

“This was as a result of the violence which led to several police stations being burnt, policemen killed, suspects in police custody released and weapons carted away,” he said.

“The situation was fast degenerating into anarchy. It was at this point that LASG requested for the military to intervene in order to restore normalcy.”

The intervention of the military followed all laid down procedures, the statement continued.

“All the soldiers involved acted within the confines of the Rules of Engagement (ROE) for internal security operations.

The Army reiterated that it did not shoot at any civilian. “There are glaring and convincing evidence to attest to this fact.

“This allegation is the handwork of mischief makers who will stop at nothing to tarnish the image of the Nigerian Army. The general public is hereby enjoined to discountenance this allegation as there is no iota of truth therein.