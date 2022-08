Adebayo Obajemu

Learn Africa Plc has declared a final dividend of 20 kobo to its shareholders for the year ended 31 March, 2022.

According to the notice available on the website of the Nigerian Exchange, the qualification date for the proposed dividend is on Friday 9th of September, 2022.

The Register of Shareholders will be closed from Monday, 12th September to Friday, 16 September 2022 (both days inclusive).

The payment date for the dividend is on Friday, 30th September 2022.