Adebayo Obajemu

As part of the quickening of easing of Covid-19 lockdown, the Lagos State Government has said that social clubs and recreational centres will be allowed to reopen operations from Friday 14 August 2020.

On Monday, the government came out with a statement via its official Twitter handle, in which Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu was quoted to have said that the reopening would be subject to clearance and possession of the Provisional Safety Compliance Certificate. This clearance certification can be gotten right here.

The Governor also added that at the moment, the safety clearance certificates are only being issued to social clubs with registered trustees.

Meanwhile, the closure of all spas, bars, lounges, night clubs, cinemas, and game arcades remains in place. Any of the listed businesses that reopen prior to the set date and without meeting the set guidelines will be shut down. A monitoring and enforcement team will be at work to ensure that the “guidelines and directives are complied with to the letter”.