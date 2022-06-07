Lagos to divert traffic on Lagos-Ibadan expressway from June 9

The government of Lagos State has announced traffic diversion plans on Lagos-Ibadan expressway, as federal government proceeds with the rehabilitation of the Lagos/Sagamu axis of the road for a period of 6 months.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

He said the rehabilitation exercise would commence from June 9, 2022, for a duration of 6 months.

Oladeinde in the statement said that in the rehabilitation schedule, kilometre 0-5 of the Lagos/Sagamu expressway will be modified for traffic diversion.

He assured that the other lanes on the expressway would be accessible to motorists during the cause of the construction.

The commissioner affirmed that signage and diversion signs would be installed along the route to guide motorists on movement and to ensure safety.

He said that the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority would be on ground to control traffic flow.

Oladeinde also called for patience and understanding as the construction is geared towards a better transportation system and improved economic activity.