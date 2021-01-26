Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has finally sacked the service chiefs in the country, with immediate effect, after months of pressure exerted on him by Nigerians over worsening insecurity in the country.

Special Adviser On Media and Publicity To President, Femi Adesina, made this known in a tweet on Tuesday.

Adesina wrote, “PMB appoints new Service Chiefs. Maj Gen LEO Irabor, CDS, Maj Gen I Attahiru, Army, Rear Adm AZ Gambo, Navy, AVM IO Amao, Air Force.

“He congratulates outgoing Service Chiefs on efforts to bring enduring peace to the country.”

Buhari in a follow up statement on Tuesday, said, “I have accepted the immediate resignation of the Service Chiefs, and their retirement from service. I thank them all for their overwhelming achievements in our efforts at bringing enduring peace to Nigeria, and wish them well in their future endeavours.

“I have also appointed new Service Chiefs, to replace the retired officers:

Major-General Leo Irabor, Chief of Defence Staff

Major-General I. Attahiru, Chief of Army Staff

Rear Admiral A.Z Gambo, Chief of Naval Staff

Air-Vice Marshal I.O Amao, Chief of Air Staff.”