The Director-General, Public Service Staff Development Centre (PSSDC), Dr Senukon Olufunmi Ajose-Harrison, has charged procurement officers in the State to always display professionalism in the discharge of their duties, saying they play a critical role in the governance process, acting as the conscience of the government and the general public, in ensuring value for money in the procurement of goods, works or services.

Ajose-Harrison, who gave the charge during a one-day webinar organised for procurement officers tagged “Managing the Procurement Circle”, stated that as process control staff, they must exhibit diligence and professionalism which are great assets in the promotion of value-for-money, accountability and transparency in public procurement practices.

While noting that the procurement function is an inevitable aspect of sound financial management in the Public Sector’s drive to achieve set goals and objectives, he opined that its effectiveness is highly dependent on the capacity and professionalism of the officers, who represent the Public Procurement Agency in the various Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

The Director-General further stated that the webinar is part of the Centre’s contribution to business continuity goals of the State Government, adding that it had implemented nine webinars on various aspects of Public Service Management with attendant impact on the achievement of the developmental goals in the T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda as well as the realisation of the Greater Lagos aspiration.

Also speaking, the Guest Speaker and General Manager of the Lagos State Public Procurement Agency, Mr Fatai Idowu Onafowote, reminded participants of their roles as game-changers in public procurement, noting that they are strategic officers in the public procurement function from project conception, implementation to closure.

He emphasised the need for professionalism by procurement officers in ensuring value-for-money, urging them to get familiar with all procurement regulations so that they can provide effective guidance in the application of public funding, stressing that every public officer is utilising public resources on trust.

Onafowote further charged officers to professionally separate the T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda into goods, works and services, admonishing them to change the negative narrative and help perpetuate the system of accountability and transparency in procurement and service delivery in the State Public Service.