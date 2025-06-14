Lagos loses N4trn annually to traffic jam

The Lagos state government on Friday revealed that Lagosians lose an average of four hours daily due to traffic congestion, a development that leads to an estimated N4 trillion in annual economic losses.

Declaring this during a TV programme, the Special Adviser to the governor on Transportation, Mr Sola Giwa noted that to enhance logistics coordination, ease traffic congestion, and improve road safety, the Lagos state government disclosed the enforcement of an Electronic Call-Up (E-Call-Up) system, with effect from Monday, June 16, 2025, for all tankers and articulated vehicles operating along the Lekk-Epe corridor.

Giwa stated that all tanker and articulated vehicle drivers entering Lagos to load or offload goods must now register and schedule their movement through the E-call-up platform, saying the digital system is designed to coordinate truck movements, reduce indiscriminate roadside parking, and minimise disruptions to other road users.

He blamed the gridlock on unregulated parking and disorderly loading and unloading activities along major logistics routes.

According to the Lagos State official, “Under the new system, tanker operators will be required to upload their Authority to Load (ATL) and pre-book assigned parking slots before arriving in Lagos.

He noted that the E-cal-up platform would also collect vital travel and cargo information, enabling efficient allocation of designated parking spaces, noting that the facilities will be equipped with basic amenities such as restrooms, kitchens, and electricity to ensure the comfort and safety of drivers.

Mr Giwa revealed that the government had approved seven dedicated truck parks along the Lekk-Epe axis to support the system’s implementation.

He stressed that the policy is the result of over two years of extensive stakeholder engagement and forms a critical part of the State’s broader transportation reform agenda aimed at transforming Lagos into a smart, resilient, and liveable city.