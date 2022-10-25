The Lagos State government has issued a fresh flood advisory to residents of Ikoyi, Victoria Island, Lekki and the coastal areas of Badagry and Epe to be cautious of the backflow of flood which is due to the high tide in the Lagos lagoon.

Stating this, the commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tunji Bello, made this known in a statement on Monday.

Bello stressed that the high tide of the Lagos lagoon has made it difficult for various channels to discharge effectively into the lagoon.

He said, “The high tide of the Lagos lagoon has made it difficult for storm run-off from the various channels to discharge effectively into the lagoon which may cause stagnation into the streets and major roads until the level of the lagoon subsides to allow for a discharge of the channels.”