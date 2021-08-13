The General Manager, Lagos State Motor Vehicle Administration Agency (MVAA), Lape Kilanko, has confirmed the federal government through its Task Board (JTB), has approved an upward review of vehicle license rates in the country.

Kilanko said the approval was conveyed in a letter issued by the JTB on July 30, 2021, and was addressed to the governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

While noting that the letter was forwarded to the 36 state governors to ensure uniformity across the country, Kilanko said that the state government would comply with the directives.

According to her, the letter implored all state boards of internal revenue to ensure strict adherence to the approved rates for uniformity in the administration of road taxes in Nigeria.

The federal government had last week announced the increments as part of measures to increase revenue for the country.

The JTB had said that with effect from August 1, standard private number plates and commercial number plates amongst others would cost N18, 750 as against the previous N12, 000.

It also approved that drivers’ licence for three years and five years would now cost N10, 350 and N15, 450, respectively, as against the previous N6, 450, and N10, 450.

It directed all state boards of internal revenue to ensure strict adherence to the newly approved fees.

The JTB is the apex body for tax authorities in Nigeria. It was established under the provision of session 86(1) of PITA, 2004.

However, less than two weeks after the commencement of implementation, many motorists had kicked against the hike and called on the federal government to reverse it.