Adebayo Obajemu

The Lagos State Safety Commission has temporarily closed over 10 social and religious centres over their inability to comply with the directive on social distancing and ban on social and religious gatherings.

Making the disclosure was the Director-General of the commission, Mr. Lanre Mojola, who led the enforcement team for the exercise.

Among the social centres and bars closed include, the Harvest Lagos, Bay Lounge, The Heavens Suites, Angle Villa Bar, Ehi Guest House and Gardens Egbeda, Mountain Top Hotels and Suites Ojodu.

The Technical Adviser to the Commission, Mr. Seun Awojobi, revealed that the team was allegedly shot at and attacked at Osigold Hotels and Bar at Baruwa, Ipaja Lagos while carrying out the enforcement on Friday night.

He said the hotel had over 100 people clubbing and dancing within its premises, flouting the state government’s directive and contravening the Infectious Disease Law of the state.

The Director-General confirmed that despite the attack on the team, the hotel was eventually sealed, saying that the team was determined to ensure that relevant laws and safety guidelines were strictly adhered to.

He said, ‘’Citizens should take responsibility and fight against the COVID-19 more seriously to complement the efforts of the government to curb spread of the virus.”