Labour Party zonal chairman dies in auto crash, Peter Obi mourns

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of Labour Party, has mourned the death of Mallam Lawal Garba, zonal chairman of the the party in Kaduna.

Garba died in a fatal road car crash along the Kaduna-Zaria road on his way back home from the party’s engagement with Northern stakeholders in Arewa House, Kaduna, on Monday.

Peter Obi, presidential flag-bearer of the Labour Party was in Kaduna State to address stakeholders at the Arewa House.

Reacting to his death in a tweet on Tuesday, Obi said, “I’m shocked by the news of the sudden and tragic death of Mallam Lawal Garba last night in a fatal vehicular accident.

“Mallam Garba was in attendance at the Arewa House interactive session. His death is a huge loss to his family, the Labour Party family in Kaduna State and the Kaduna people. I pray for the peaceful repose of his soul and that God Almighty will grant his family the fortitude to bear this huge loss.