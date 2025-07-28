Kwankwaso’s outburst raises doubt on Tinubu alliance talks

Indications have emerged that the much-hyped political alliance between President Bola Tinubu and New Nigeria People’s Party leader, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, may have landed on a brick wall following the latter’s acerbic criticism of the administration and open defiance.

Kwankwaso’s outburst, which occured during a stakeholders’ dialogue on the 2025 constitutional amendment in Kano, saw him accuse Tinubu’s administration of favouring the South at the expense of the North—an allegation the Presidency quickly denied.

Political analysts are of the view that the development may threaten Tinubu’s bid to gain a foothold in Kano and the wider northern region ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Reacting to Kwankwaso’s statement, President Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Media and Public Communication, Sunday Dare, waved aside the allegations, asserting that the North has benefited significantly under the current government.

“The claim that northern Nigeria has been left behind is incorrect. The Tinubu administration has initiated and continued several landmark projects in the North, covering roads, agriculture, healthcare, and energy,” he said in a post on X.

Dare outlined key projects including the Abuja–Kaduna–Kano Expressway, Sokoto–Badagry Super Highway, Ajaokuta–Kaduna–Kano Gas Pipeline, and major agricultural, health, and rail infrastructure spread across the northern states.

But Kwankwaso remained unwavering. On Friday, the former Kano governor doubled down, welcoming thousands of defectors from the APC into the NNPP at his residence in Kano.

“Yesterday was a momentous occasion, as I received thousands of defectors from the All Progressives Congress into the New Nigeria People’s Party,” he announced via his official X handle.

“The distinguished leadership style in Kano and our political leadership keep attracting more people into our fold, and I encourage those considering joining to do so without any hesitation.”

However, in a counter-narrative, the Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, dispelled Kwankwaso’s criticism as a political gimmick aimed at re-starting negotiations with the President.

“It is only in politics that somebody can trafficate left and turn right,” Bwala said.

“What Kwankwaso is saying is just politics. Sometimes, politicians do one or two things to increase market value and to force a negotiation.

“But I can guarantee you that Kwankwaso can’t achieve his aspiration without joining the APC and aligning with Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

“I know that Kwankwaso is going to align with President Bola Tinubu. He may not necessarily join the APC, but that is his only strategy to align with his aspiration.”

Bwala added that Kwankwaso’s exclusion from recent coalition talks and the media spotlight was deliberate, suggesting the NNPP leader’s antics were aimed at staying relevant.

However, the NNPP has rejected any suggestion of a pact or alliance with the APC or the President.

Speaking recently, the NNPP National Vice Chairman (South-East), Prince Nweze Onu, noted that such claims exist only on social media and are fuelled by political misinformation.

“Talks about Kwankwaso moving to the APC only exist on social media. I am sure you know that the use of Artificial Intelligence and other instruments of social media is very dangerous and makes people spin a lot of narration, especially when it comes to politics,” Onu said.

He also denied suggestions that Kwankwaso’s last Monday meeting with Tinubu at the Aso Rock Villa was for political reasons.