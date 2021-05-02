Adebayo Obajemu

The escalating security challenge in the country took a bad turn Saturday and berthed in Kogi State, where a commissioner was shot dead, and council boss was reportedly kidnapped.

The victims were the Pension Board Commissioner of Kogi State, Adebayo Solomon, who was guned down by gunmen and Yagba East council boss , Pius Kolawole.

The two officials were travelling from Ilorin, Kwara State capital, to Kabba in Kogi State on Saturday, when they were attacked.

The commissioner, who was travelling from Ilorin, Kwara State capital, to Kabba in Kogi State on Saturday, was attacked alongside four others in the vehicle.

The police spokesman in Kogi, Williams Aya, said the attack took place at Eruku village, a few kilometres to Egbe and on the boundary between the two states.

Also, the Chairperson of Yagba East Local Government, Pius Kolawole, was reportedly kidnapped after the incident.

The corpse of the commissioner had since been deposited at ECWA Hospital, Egbe, while the whereabouts of Mr Kolawole remained unknown.

The Commissioner of Police in Kogi State, Ayuba Ede, in his reaction, said an intensive investigation has commenced to nab the perpetrators.

Watchers of Kogi affairs believed the abduction of Kolawole might be connected with his efforts to rid his local government area of hoodlums suspected to be herders terrorising the council.

Nigeria faces serious security challenges involving killings and kidnappings of individuals.