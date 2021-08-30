Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong has relaxed a 24-hour curfew imposed on the troubled Jos North local government area of the state, threatening that anyone who failed to follow lawful means to settle their grievances should be ready for a showdown with the government.

The governor assured that his administration will never tolerate killings and destruction of properties under any guise.

The governor who said these in a state broadcast on Monday, condemned comments and utterances of some citizens including religious, political and community leaders from within and outside the state who rather than calm nerves and join hands with the government to ensure the quick restoration of peace, resorted to pushing out ethno-religious sentiments that further created tensions.

He thanked the Governor of Kebbi State, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar Bagudu, who led a delegation of the Progressives Governors Forum to condole the state and make donations to victims adding that the governor demonstrated exemplary solidarity by declining to join the panic rush of evacuating students from the University of Jos by some state governments.

The governor pointed out that his approach of confidence-building and collaboration affirms the fact that Plateau State still remains home to all, Tribune reported.

Governor Lalong further assured parents of students studying at the University of Jos that the state government is working with the University authorities to ensure the safety of their wards as soon as the school reconvenes.

“In the same vein, I have assured the management of the NYSC that the government will partner with them to guarantee the safety of corps members posted to the state.”

According to him, the curfew in Jos North is relaxed beginning from Monday 30th August 2021, the curfew shall be enforced from 6 pm to 6 am until further notice while the curfew in Jos South and Bassa is to also be further relaxed as from Monday 30th August 2021, the curfew shall be enforced between 10 pm to 6 am until further notice.

“The Ban on Tricycles (Keke NAPEP) and hawkers remains in force within Jos/Bukuru metropolis. The Plateau Economic and Investment Summit earlier scheduled for the 1st and 2nd of September 2021 has been postponed. A new date will be announced and communicated to all our invitees. We apologise for any inconveniences this postponement might cause.

“We are facing a very difficult moment and we must work together to overcome. There is an obvious plan by those who desire to see Plateau in perpetual crises to employ all divisive methods to achieve their objectives. We must not allow them to use politics, religion, and ethnicity to divert our attention from their criminal activities.”

“My determination as your governor is to ensure that I encourage all citizens to embrace one another and use peaceful means to settle any disagreement.

“I shall continue to ensure that we build the capacities of our security agencies including the Operation Rainbow, the newly trained three thousand vigilantes, as well as our traditional institutions to be able to respond promptly and effectively to criminals so that we can enjoy peace and tranquillity.

“Finally, I call on all citizens of Plateau State to work in synergy and promote the long-standing ideals of accommodation, tolerance, love, hardwork godliness and forgiveness which we are known for Plateau State remains the Home of Peace and Tourism.

“God bless Plateau State and the Federal Republic of Nigeria.