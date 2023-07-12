Abducted Catholic priest from Saint Charles Parish in Mgbaleze Isu, Onicha LGA, Ebonyi State, Rev. Fr. Joseph Azubuike, has regained his freedom.

The spokesperson of the Ebonyi Police Command, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed that the priest was released at 6pm on Tuesday.

“Rev. Father Joseph Azubuike has been rescued unhurt, hale and hearty as a result of the concerted efforts of the operatives of the command.

“Serious manhunt is on for the perpetrators who escaped during the rescue mission. The Rev. Father is in hospital now for medical checks.

“He was abducted alongside three other people. The abductors are making financial demands, but with your prayers, we are going to have them back unconditionally”, she said.

It would be recalled that Azubuike was abducted with 3 others near his parish while returning from pastoral activities.