Kelvin Ugboajah, Abia APC senatorial aspirant is dead

Hon Kelvin Ugboajah, Abia central senatorial aspirant on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has died.

Ugboajah died in the early hours of Saturday, July 11, 2022, after a brief illness.

His death was announced on Tuesday via an official statement signed and released by Late Ugboajah’s family, Ariam Usaka Oboro clan in Ikwuano local government area of the state.

The late politician was a lawyer and had served twice as Abia State Commissioner of Works, and Lands during the administration of former Governor Orji Uzor Kalu.

Ugboajah was also a former executive chairman of Ikwuano local government area of the State, and also ran for the House of Representatives seat for Ikwuano/Umuahia federal constituency seat under the APC during the 2019 general election.

Until his sudden demise, he also doubled as a member of the Board, Obafemi Awolowo Federal Teaching Hospital, Osun State.

Reacting to the death, the Action Democratic Party (ADP) House of Representatives candidate for Ikwuano/Umuahia federal constituency seat of Abia State for the 2023 general election, Chief Paul Meregini, expressed sadness.

In a condolence message issued to journalists on Tuesday in Umuahia, the State capital, Chief Meregini, who recalled his political relationship with the deceased, described Late Ugboaja as a patriot, genuine political leader and committed democrat whom during his era as the executive chairman of Ikwuano LGA, demonstrated uncommon leadership.

“Ugboajah played inclusive and development-oriented politics which endeared his party members and people to him until his demise. He was a team player who was only concerned in what will benefit the people and was never sentimental to issues concerning the development of Abia, southeast and Nigeria as a whole,” he stated.