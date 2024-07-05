Connect with us

Politics

Keir Starmer officially named UK Prime Minister
Advertisement

Politics

Pro-Fubara Rivers assembly members head to Supreme Court

Politics

Nigeria’s current challenges inherited - Sanusi

Politics

FG defends Samoa Agreement amid outrage, says it's in Nigeria's interest

Politics

Keir Starmer is next British PM as Labour wins landslide in general election

Politics

Rivers: Court voids order barring pro-Wike assembly members from parading as lawmakers

Politics

Delta North monarchs meet Senator Nwoko, back Anioma State creation

Politics

Court nullifies Edo PDP governorship primary

Politics

Sunak expected to lose as UK elects new PM

Politics

Despite opposition, Enugu gov signs Ranch Management Bill into law

Politics

Keir Starmer officially named UK Prime Minister

Published

7 seconds ago

on

Keir Starmer officially named UK Prime Minister

UK head of state, King Charles III, has officially appointed Labour leader Keir Starmer as Prime Minister.

The event took place on Friday during an audience at Buckingham Palace.

A photograph released by the palace showed the monarch shaking hands with Starmer, whose party won a landslide election victory. The king earlier accepted the resignation of Conservative leader Rishi Sunak.

News continues after this Advertisement

“The King received in audience The Right Honourable Sir Keir Starmer MP today and requested him to form a new administration.

“Sir Keir accepted His Majesty’s offer and kissed hands upon his appointment as Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury,” a palace statement read.

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *