The Kano State Government on Thursday confirmed the reopening of 26 Entrepreneurship Institutes, shut by the immediate past administration led by ex-governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

The Commissioner for Works and Housing, Alhaji Marwan Ahmad, who made the disclosure in Kano on Thursday, said the institutes were established by former Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso’s administration, with the mandate to equip youths and women with different skills.

“Gov. Abba Kabir-Yusuf has directed that all the 26 Entrepreneurship Institutes established by Senator Kwankwaso’s Administration, which were abandoned by the previous administration, are hereby reopened.

“The institute includes Journalism, Horticulture, Poultry, Driving, Reformatory, Hospitality and Tourism, Animal Husbandry, Sports, Informatics, Corporate Security, among others,” he said.