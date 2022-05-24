The Kaduna International Airport has resumed flight operations two months after shutting down over an attack by gunmen.

The airport was shut down in after terrorists attacked a section of it an killed a security guard, before being repelled by security operatives.

On its official Twitter account, Azman Air announced the resumption of flights to the Kaduna airport, making it the first airline to resume operations on the route since the incident.

The airline had halted flight operations into Kaduna following the attack.

“Azman Air landed at Kaduna Airport today 23rd May, 2022, to the elation and cheers of passengers, stakeholders, and staff,” Azman Air tweeted.

“It was a defining moment for the aviation community as the airport is reopened after being closed for two months. It’s so exciting to be back!”