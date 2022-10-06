The Rivers State House Assembly has withdrawn its recognition of Celestine Ngozichim Omehia as a former Governor of the state.

All 21 members present voted in support of the motion to delist Omehia and resolved to forward their resolution to Governor, Nyesom Wike, for implementation.

Omehia, who took office as governor of Rivers State on May 29, 2007, was replaced by Rotimi Amaechi on October 25 the same year after the Supreme Court declared him as the rightful winner of the 2007 governorship election.

More subsequently…