JUST IN: Olubadan of Ibadanland, Lekan Balogun is dead

Published

3 hours ago

on

According to Daily Post, the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun has joined his ancestors.

The late Olubadan was said to have died shortly after he was moved to the University College Hospital (UCH) Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Balogun, who came from Ali-Iwo compound in the present Ibadan North East local government area, was an academic and politician before he ascended the throne in 2022.

The monarch was a lecturer at the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria and was later elected to represent Oyo Central Senatorial District between 1999 and 2003.

Balogun, who has a doctor of philosophy, became the Olubadan on 11 March 2022, succeeding Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji who died on January 2, 2022.

