JUST IN: National grid collapses again

Nigeria’s national grid collapsed for the umpteenth time on Wednesday.

The Eko Electricity Distribution Company confirmed that the grid collapse occurred at about 11:27 am in a message to its customers via twitter.

“Dear Customers, we regret to inform you of a system collapse on the National grid at precisely 11:27 am today, Wednesday, July 20. We are in talks with the Transmission Company of Nigeria to ascertain the cause of the collapse and a possible restoration timeline,” the Disco company said via its Twitter handle on Wednesday.