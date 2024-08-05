JUST IN: Kaduna imposes 24-hour curfew as protests turn violent

The Kaduna State governor Uba Sani, has imposed a 24-hour curfew on the metropolitan cities of Kaduna and Zaria and their environs as hunger protests turned violent on Monday.

Protesters numbering over a thousand, had on Monday, stormed the streets of Kaduna metropolis carrying Russian flags.

The governor said the decision followed a review of the security situation in the state, which revealed that the ongoing protests have been hijacked by criminal elements engaging in looting and the destruction of private and public property.

News continues after this Advertisement

In a statement on Monday, the overseeing Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, advised citizens to remain indoors while security forces work to maintain safety and security.

The government urged citizens to cooperate with the security forces and report suspicious activities.

News continues after this Advertisement