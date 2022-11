Usman Alkali Baba, the inspector-general of police (IGP), has been sentenced to three months in prison by a Federal High Court in Abuja for disobeying a court order.

The presiding judge Mobolaji Olajuwon, issued the ruling on Tuesday.

The decision followed a suit filed by Patrick Okoli, a former police officer who claims he was unlawfully and compulsorily retired from the Nigerian police force.

More to follow…