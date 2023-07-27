JUST IN: Gov Otti storms Ariaria market, orders opening of shops

Dr. Alex Otti, Abia State governor, on Thursday, visited the embattled Ariaria International Market to meet with traders.

Dr. Otti called for immediate cessation of hostility and reprisal against the traders following the killing of two policemen near the market on Tuesday by yet to be identified gunmen.

The Governor while commiserating with the authorities of the Nigeria Police and families of the deceased policemen Called on the traders to cooperate with the security agencies in their search to root out the culprits.

He ordered the traders to return to their shops and their business saying that the security agencies will be there to protect them.

Details later.