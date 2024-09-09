BREAKING: DSS arrests Joe Ajaero

Operatives of the Department of the State Service (DSS) have arrested the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero.

Ajaero was arrested on Monday morning at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, it was gathered.

Ajaero was about to board a flight to the United Kingdom for an official assignment when operatives of the DSS picked him up.

News continues after this Advertisement

Although details of the arrest and the reasons are still sketchy, the report, citing sources, sources said Ajaero has been handed over to the National Intelligence Agency (NIA).

According to sources, Ajaero was billed to attend the conference of Trade Union Congresses in the UK holding today.

News continues after this Advertisement