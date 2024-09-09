Connect with us

BREAKING: DSS arrests Joe Ajaero
Act quickly to save masses from hardship, APC chieftain appeals to Tinubu

Court remands journalist, PIDOM in Kuje prison; David Hundeyin declared wanted 

Tinubu did not lie about fuel subsidy, Presidency insists

Controversy trails govt's new age policy for JAMB, WAEC, NECO candidates

Police charge 10 End Bad Governance protesters with treason

Nneka Enwereji emerges as Citibank Managing Director

Ajaero leaves police headquarters, to address journalists at NLC office

Resident doctors begin nationwide strike over colleague's abduction

Reckless driver kills OAU final year student, school mourns

Published

11 seconds ago

Operatives of the Department of the State Service (DSS) have arrested the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero.

Ajaero was arrested on Monday morning at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, it was gathered.

Ajaero was about to board a flight to the United Kingdom for an official assignment when operatives of the DSS picked him up.

Although details of the arrest and the reasons are still sketchy, the report, citing sources, sources said Ajaero has been handed over to the National Intelligence Agency (NIA).

According to sources, Ajaero was billed to attend the conference of Trade Union Congresses in the UK holding today.

