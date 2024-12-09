Connect with us

JUST IN: Court grants Dele Farotimi N50m bail
Gov. Abiodun presents N1,054trn 2025 budget to state assembly

UBA, NIBSS, others collaborate to drive NQR payment solution

Osun approves appointment of Prince Jokotola Tinde as new Olojudo of Ido Osun

Gender based violence: One woman, girl killed every 10 minutes in 2023 - UN Report

FCCPC alerts public of fake sugar in Nigerian market

IG of police sues Senator Andy Uba, two others over alleged N400m fraud

Moniepoint MD makes case for women inclusion in finance, says serving them more profitable

Igbo not problem of Nigeria, Tinubu's nepotism bad for national cohesion - Dr. Azunna

Zenith Bank hosts tech fair, 'Future Forward 4.0 in Lagos 

1 hour ago

An Ekiti State Magistrate Court has granted bail to human rights lawyer Dele Farotimi in the sum of N50 million.

Recall that Farotimi was arrested recently following a defamation case filed against him by Afe Babalola.

The 2023 African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, announced the development on his X handle on Monday.

Sowore stated that Farotimi was granted N50m bail with a surety in the same amount, who must provide landed property as collateral. The case has been adjourned to 29 January 2025

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

