JUST IN: Court grants Dele Farotimi N50m bail
An Ekiti State Magistrate Court has granted bail to human rights lawyer Dele Farotimi in the sum of N50 million.
Recall that Farotimi was arrested recently following a defamation case filed against him by Afe Babalola.
The 2023 African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, announced the development on his X handle on Monday.
Sowore stated that Farotimi was granted N50m bail with a surety in the same amount, who must provide landed property as collateral. The case has been adjourned to 29 January 2025
