JUST IN: Ahmed El-Marzuk resigns as APC national legal adviser

The National Legal Adviser of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Ahmed El-Marzuk, has reportedly tendered his resignation from the party’s National Working Committee (NWC)

According to Vanguard, El-Marzuq resigned on Wednesday, amid pressure from some of his colleagues who insisted that he could not longer be in office due to some allegations against him.

The 12th National Executive Committee, NEC, meeting of the party, which is currently underway in Abuja, is expected to name a replacement.

Details later.