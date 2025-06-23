June 12: Presidency defends Tinubu’s legacy Amid criticism, slams Lamido

The Presidency has mounted a spirited defense of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s democratic legacy following pointed criticism from former Jigawa State Governor and founding member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Sule Lamido, who recently accused the president of distorting history and mismanaging the country.

In a statement posted via his official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Saturday, Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, condemned what he described as “revisionist tendencies by some failed former leaders” attempting to tarnish Tinubu’s record.

“Some men who failed to leave a legacy when they had the opportunity to lead are now posing as moral authorities,” Onanuga wrote. “Tinubu’s role in the struggle for democracy is written in history. Unlike many of his critics who held office and did nothing remarkable, he stood against military rule, empowered civil society, and laid foundations still benefiting Nigerians today.”

The statement was widely interpreted as a direct response to Lamido’s explosive interview on Arise Television, during which he pledged support for any political coalition – regardless of its name or structure – committed to “removing a government on autopilot.”

“I am part of any arrangement to remove the current government of incompetency, insecurity, and national division,” Lamido had said. He accused the Tinubu administration of stifling the opposition, weaponising ethnicity, and exploiting state institutions for partisan ends.

The former governor also dismissed Tinubu’s widely-celebrated role in the June 12 struggle, claiming the president only joined the movement after the Abacha coup and had previously supported General Babangida.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has also responded, describing Lamido’s remarks as “desperate attempts to rewrite history and sow division.”

Speaking to journalists in Abuja, APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, said:

“Sule Lamido’s outburst is unfortunate but not surprising. The PDP is in disarray, and its founding members are scrambling for relevance. President Tinubu’s record of public service, political resilience, and economic reform speaks for itself.”

Morka added that the Tinubu administration inherited a deeply troubled economy but is “courageously steering the nation toward recovery, despite global and local challenges.”

PDP hits back

However, the PDP insisted that Lamido spoke for many Nigerians frustrated by what it called “Tinubu’s authoritarian drift.”

Speaking on behalf of the party, PDP National Youth Leader, Mohammed Kadade Suleiman, said:

“What Nigerians are witnessing is a dangerous slide into a one-party dictatorship. Our democracy is being eroded under the pretext of reform. Governor Lamido’s remarks reflect the views of millions who feel betrayed by the direction the country is taking.”

Northern elders weigh in

Also weighing in, Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, spokesman of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), described Lamido’s warning as “a clear sign of growing northern dissatisfaction.”

“There is a dangerous undercurrent of regional alienation,” Baba-Ahmed said in an interview. “We see the federal government ignoring constitutional principles in Rivers, centralising power, and taking actions that disregard national unity. The North cannot remain silent.”

Youths and activists split

Civil society voices appear divided. Aisha Yesufu, prominent activist and co-founder of the #BringBackOurGirls movement, defended Lamido’s right to criticise but questioned the PDP’s own legacy.

“I agree with holding Tinubu accountable. But let’s not forget: PDP also had 16 years to build Nigeria and failed to deliver basic governance,” she posted on X.

Conversely, Segun Awosanya (Segalink), a social justice advocate, sided with the presidency:

“We must not reduce leadership criticism to bitter nostalgia from politicians who refused to evolve. Tinubu’s administration has its faults, but we must resist selective amnesia.”

2027 realignments

Observers see the exchange as part of early political maneuvering ahead of the 2027 general elections. Lamido’s veiled openness to the emerging Alliance for Democratic Action (ADA) signals possible realignments aimed at building a broad anti-Tinubu coalition.

Meanwhile, within the APC, cracks are beginning to show. Last week’s North East stakeholders’ meeting in Gombe descended into chaos when Vice President Kashim Shettima’s name was excluded from a second-term endorsement for Tinubu, sparking backlash from Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum.

Political analyst Jide Ojo believes Lamido’s intervention, though controversial, “should not be dismissed as political noise.”

“His comments reflect growing unease in the North. Tinubu’s team must engage, not attack. Nigeria’s democracy thrives on dissent, not suppression,” he said.