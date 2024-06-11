JUNE 12: Gov Otti to address Abians on Wednesday

Dr. Alex Otti, the governor of Abia State, will address the State on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, to mark this year’s Democracy Day Celebration.

This is according to a statement on Tuesday by Kazie Uko, the chief press secretary to the governor.

All radio and television stations in the State are advised to hook on to the Broadcasting Corporation of Abia (BCA) by 9 a.m. for transmission.

